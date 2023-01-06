The newly elected councillors of Bharatiya Janata Party and Aam Aadmi Party clashed and resorted to sloganeering as soon as the presiding officer invited an alderman to take oath first. The ruckus comes as Municipal Corporation of Delhi house will elect mayor and deputy mayor. The AAP has fielded Shelly Oberoi and Ashu Thakur, while Rekha Gupta is in the mayoral race from the BJP. Delhi Mayor Election 2023 Result Live New Updates: AAP, BJP Members Engage in Altercation Ahead of Mayoral Polls

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Delhi: BJP and AAP councillors clash with each other and raise slogans against each other ahead of Delhi Mayor polls at Civic Centre. pic.twitter.com/ETtvXq1vwM — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2023

