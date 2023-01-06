Polling for the Delhi Mayor Election could not take place due to chaos and clash between AAP and BJP councillors at the MCD Civic Centre today. The MCD House has been adjourned before the commencement of voting for mayoral election.
Councillors of the AAP and the BJP have indulged in a physical confrontation ahead of the Delhi Mayor Election at the MCD Civic Centre. They were seen pushing and hitting each other.
Chaos continues at MCD Civic Center as councillors of the AAP and the BJP hold protests with sloganeering against each other. Voting for the Delhi Mayor Election is yet to commence. Stay here for live updates.
#WATCH | Delhi: Chaos continues at Civic Center as BJP, AAP councillors hold protests with sloganeering against each other ahead of Delhi Mayor polls. Marshals are present inside. pic.twitter.com/gUUK3ozcBu— ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2023
An altercation has taken place between members of the AAP and the BJP after the presiding officer Satya Sharma asked the alderman Manoj Kumar, a BJP member, to take oath first. Polling for the Delhi Mayor Election is yet to commence.
#WATCH | Delhi: BJP and AAP councillors clash with each other and raise slogans against each other ahead of Delhi Mayor polls at Civic Centre. pic.twitter.com/ETtvXq1vwM— ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2023
Councillors have arrived in the MCD Civic Centre in Delhi where a new mayor will be elected. The polling is expected to begin shortly. Stay here with us for the Delhi Mayor Election 2023 Result live news updates.
Preparations are underway at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi or MCD for mayoral election today. Who will be new Delhi mayor? The fight is between AAP candidates Shelly Oberoi and Ashu Thakur, and Rekha Gupta of the BJP. Stay connected with us to get live news updates on the Delhi Mayor Election 2023 Result.
Delhi | Preparations underway for Municipal Corporation of Delhi Mayor Elections at MCD Civic Centre. pic.twitter.com/ajuJFWsFzz— ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2023
Polling for the Delhi Mayor Election 2023 will begin shortly. The AAP has nominated Shelly Oberoi and Ashu Thakur as its candidates against BJP's Rekha Gupta. Catch live news updates on the Delhi Mayor Election 2023 Result here.
Delhi, January 6: The stage is set for the Delhi Mayor Election 2023 today. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi or MCD will get a new mayor and deputy mayor following a voting at 11 am today. Catch live updates on the Delhi Mayor Election 2023 Result here. The main contest is between AAP mayor candidates Shelly Oberoi and Ashu Thakur, and BJP's Rekha Gupta. The Congress party won't be participating in the mayor polls.
Shelly Oberoi has been fielded Shelly Oberoi along with Ashu Thakur by the AAP while Rekha Gupta, a three-term councillor from Shalimar Bagh, is the BJP's nominee for the mayor poll. The AAP has named Aaley Mohammad Iqbal and Jalaj Kumar as the contenders for deputy mayor's post, who have been pitted against Ram Nagar councillor Kamal Bagri. How Is MCD Mayor Elected? Who Can Vote in MCD Mayor Election? What Is Role of Delhi L-G, MPs and MLAs? Know Everything Here.
Earlier, Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena nominated BJP councillor Satya Sharma as the presiding officer for the first House meeting on January 6 to elect the mayor and deputy mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. Reacting to the appointment, the AAP accused the BJP of being hell-bent on destroying all democratic traditions and institutions.
This will be the first municipal House consisting of 250 councillors who have been just elected after the high-stakes civic polls held on December 4. The House will be convened at the Civic Centre, the headquarters of the MCD on Minto Road. The post of mayor sees five single-year terms on a rotation basis, with the first year being reserved for women, the second for open category, third for reserved category, and the remaining two also being in the open category.
The election to the top post will take place nearly a month after the civic polls, results for which were announced on December 7. The AAP won the MCD polls by bagging 134 seats, ending the 15-year rule of the BJP in the MCD, and reducing the Congress to just nine seats in a House of 250 members.