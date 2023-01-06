Delhi, January 6: The stage is set for the Delhi Mayor Election 2023 today. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi or MCD will get a new mayor and deputy mayor following a voting at 11 am today. Catch live updates on the Delhi Mayor Election 2023 Result here. The main contest is between AAP mayor candidates Shelly Oberoi and Ashu Thakur, and BJP's Rekha Gupta. The Congress party won't be participating in the mayor polls.

Shelly Oberoi has been fielded Shelly Oberoi along with Ashu Thakur by the AAP while Rekha Gupta, a three-term councillor from Shalimar Bagh, is the BJP's nominee for the mayor poll. The AAP has named Aaley Mohammad Iqbal and Jalaj Kumar as the contenders for deputy mayor's post, who have been pitted against Ram Nagar councillor Kamal Bagri. How Is MCD Mayor Elected? Who Can Vote in MCD Mayor Election? What Is Role of Delhi L-G, MPs and MLAs? Know Everything Here.

Earlier, Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena nominated BJP councillor Satya Sharma as the presiding officer for the first House meeting on January 6 to elect the mayor and deputy mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. Reacting to the appointment, the AAP accused the BJP of being hell-bent on destroying all democratic traditions and institutions.

This will be the first municipal House consisting of 250 councillors who have been just elected after the high-stakes civic polls held on December 4. The House will be convened at the Civic Centre, the headquarters of the MCD on Minto Road. The post of mayor sees five single-year terms on a rotation basis, with the first year being reserved for women, the second for open category, third for reserved category, and the remaining two also being in the open category.

The election to the top post will take place nearly a month after the civic polls, results for which were announced on December 7. The AAP won the MCD polls by bagging 134 seats, ending the 15-year rule of the BJP in the MCD, and reducing the Congress to just nine seats in a House of 250 members.