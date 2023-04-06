On the special occasion of Hanuman Jayanti 2023, hundreds and thousands of devotees thronged to temples and offered prayers to their beloved deity, Lord Hanuman. Similar scenes were seen in Delhi’s Connaught place where hundreds of Devotees offered prayers to Lord Hanuman at Pracheen Hanuman Mandir. Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated annually to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman. Hanuman Jayanti 2023 Greetings, HD Images and Quotes: Wishes, WhatsApp Stickers, Wallpapers and SMS To Celebrate Lord Hanuman's Birthday.

People Offer Prayers to Lord Hanuman in Delhi’s Pracheen Hanuman Mandir

#WATCH | Devotees in large numbers offer prayers at Pracheen Hanuman Mandir in Delhi's Connaught Place, on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti pic.twitter.com/oaMJHiDFak — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2023

