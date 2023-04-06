Hanuman Jayanti is an auspicious Hindu festival that marks the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman. He was a protagonist in the Hindu epic tale Ramayana. Hanuman Jayanti is observed on different dates in different regions of India. It is generally celebrated on the full moon day of the Chaitra month of the Hindu calendar. According to the Gregorian calendar, Hanuman Jayanti 2023 will fall on April 6 (Thursday). In Karnataka, it is observed on the Shukla Paksha Trayodashi during the Margashirsha month, whereas in Odisha, it is kept on Pana Sankranti. As you celebrate Hanuman Jayanti 2023, we at LatestLY have curated a collection ofHanuman Jayanti wishes, messages, Hanuman Jayanti quotes, HD images and wallpapers you can download and share with all your loved ones as greetings for the day. Hanuman Jayanti Bhog: Favourite Food Offerings to Lord Hanuman That You Can Make for the Celebration.

Hanuman is known as an ardent devotee of Lord Rama. He is believed to be a symbol of strength and energy. On Hanuman Jayanti, devotees worship Hanuman and seek his protection and blessings. They visit various temples and make religious offerings to the lord. In return, they receive prasad in sweets, flowers, coconut, tilak, sacred ash and holy water from the river Ganga. They recite devotional hymns and prayers like Hanuman Chalisa and read Holy Scriptures like Ramayana and Mahabharata. Hanuman Jayanti Dos and Don'ts: Things You Can Do to Bring in Good Luck, Prosperity, and Seek Bajrangbali's Blessings.

Hanuman was born as Vanara to Anjana and Kesari but is also known as the son of Vayu, the wind god. People all around the country celebrate this day with great zeal and fervour. To celebrate the birthday of Lord Hanuman, here's a collection of Hanuman Jayanti 2023 HD Images, wallpapers, wishes, greetings, quotes, Hanuman Jayanti WhatsApp messages, GIFs and SMS that you can download and send to all your friends and family as greetings for Hanuman Jayanti 2023.

Hanuman Jayanti Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let There Be Peace and Good Health in Your Life. Wishing You and Your Family a Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

Hanuman Jayanti Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Hanuman Ji Give You Confidence and Strength To Achieve Success in Your Life. Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

Hanuman Jayanti Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Hope Your Life Is Filled With Joy and Harmony This Year. Wishing You a Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

Hanuman Jayanti Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You and Your Family a Happy Hanuman Jayanti! May the Lord’s Blessings Be With You.

Hanuman Jayanti Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Wisdom Rule Your Thoughts, and, May Your Power Be Put to Good Use. Happy Hanuman Jayanti

How to Download Hanuman Jayanti 2023 WhatsApp Stickers?

If you are searching for the best collection of Hanuman Jayanthi 2021 wishes and greetings. Here is the download link to get Hanuman Jayanti 2023 WhatsApp Stickers.

Hope this Hanuman Jayanti, Sankatmochan, blesses you with peace, health and wealth. Wishing everyone a Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 06, 2023 06:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).