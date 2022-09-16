A massive fire broke out in a bus in Ahmedabad's Memnagar station. After the fire erupted, all passengers were evacuated safely. Subsequently, the bus stop was also immediately evacuated. No one was injured in the fire. A video of the incident has also emerged. The video shows flames and smoke emanating from the bus.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Fire breaks out in a bus in Ahmedabad's Memnagar station. All passengers were safe. The bus stop was immediately evacuated due to which no one was injured. (Source: Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation) pic.twitter.com/0lWX0qeSMN — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)