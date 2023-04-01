Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took part in a special cricket match in Guwahati on Saturday evening. The cricket match between Chief Minister XI and Chief Justice XI ended in a tie as both the teams were declared winner at the end of the match. The match was a part of Platinum Jubilee celebrations of Gauhati High Court. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Says ‘Correct Age of Embracing Motherhood Is From 22-30 Years’.

Himanta Biswa Sarma Takes Part in Cricket Match

#WATCH | Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma participated in the friendly cricket match held between Judges of the Guwahati High Court and Assam Cabinet Ministers. pic.twitter.com/3rVhNqskl2 — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2023

