In an unusual move, the Ghatkopar office of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) was seen playing the 'Hanuman Chalisa' on loudspeakers on Sunday, April 3, which also happens to be the first day of the holy month of Ramzan. The move comes a day after MNS chief Raj Thackeray had said that he will put loudspeakers in front of the mosque and play Hanuman Chalisa.

Check tweet:

#WATCH 'Hanuman Chalisa' being played from loudspeakers at the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena office in Mumbai's Ghatkopar MNS Chief Raj Thackeray yesterday said, "I am warning now...Remove loudspeakers or else will put loudspeakers in front of the mosque and play Hanuman Chalisa." pic.twitter.com/nERn23Vg7M — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2022

