Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur on Saturday took part in a ‘Nati’ dance in Manali. Thakur was seen enjoying a light moment as he took part in the traditional 'Naati' dance with people of Manali. Nati is a famous dance form in Himachal Pradesh and is performed by dancing in slow swaying movements by making circles or standing in rows. Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur Performs the Traditional 'Naati' Dance With College Students (Watch Video)

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur joins the people of Manali, as they perform Nati - a folk dance at the local arts & crafts cultural center pic.twitter.com/16xZAPRBya — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2022

