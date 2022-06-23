Amid the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra, leaders of the Nationalist Congress Party arrive at the residence of party chief Sharad Pawar for a meeting. According to reports, a meeting is underway between NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, state Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, ministers Jayant Patil, Jitendra Awhad and party leader Sunil Tatkare. The meeting is taking place at the residence of the NCP chief.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Leaders of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) arrive at the residence of party chief Sharad Pawar for a meeting.#MaharashtraPoliticalCrisis

