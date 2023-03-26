There was Panic among the residents of Jharsuguda town in Odisha after a herd of elephants strayed into the locality in the early hours of Sunday. Earlier, the Forest department had alerted about a 12-member jumbo herd and deployed a special squad on the outskirts of the town to prevent their entry. However, the elephants managed to sneak into the town, leaving people in a state of panic. Elephant Attack in Tamil Nadu: Selfie With Wild Jumbos Turns Into Tragedy for Man After Trampling Incident in Krishnagiri.

Herd of Elephants in Jharsuguda

#WATCH | Odisha: A herd of around 12 elephants was seen crossing the residential areas of Brajrajnagar in Jharsuguda last night. pic.twitter.com/fK7qzP9Wt3 — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2023

