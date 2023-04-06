Large number of devotees are being witnessed today across Hanuman temples in India on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti 2023. Similar scenes were witnessed in Patna’s Mahavir mandir where hundreds of visitors offered prayers to Lord Hanuman. Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated as the birthday of Hanuman, a Hindu deity and one of the heroes of the Hindu epic Ramayana. Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Devotees Offer Prayers At Pracheen Hanuman Mandir in Delhi’s Connaught Place To Celebrate Lord Hanuman’s Birthday (Watch Video).

Devotees Offer Prayers At Patna’s Shri Mahavir Mandir

#WATCH | Patna's Shri Mahavir Mandir sees devotees in large numbers on Hanuman Jayanti pic.twitter.com/0S0CJSNsiS — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2023

