On the occasion of International Year of Millets 2023, PM Narendra Modi attended a millet-exclusive lunch at the Parliament House. The millet-exclusive lunch was held at the Parliament House earlier today. Interestingly, PM Modi was seen having the millet-exclusive lunch with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and several leaders of the opposition parties. On Tuesday, the United Nations declared the year 2023 as the International Year of Millets (IYOM 2023). International Millet Year 2023: Food Items Made of Millets Included in Today’s Lunch Menu at Parliament (See Pics).

PM Modi Attends Millet-Exclusive Lunch

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi attended a millet-exclusive lunch at the Parliament House, earlier today#InternationalYearOfMillets2023 pic.twitter.com/bjIhP8extO

