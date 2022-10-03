On Monday, President Droupadi Murmu was seen spinning the Charkha at Sabarmati Gandhi Ashram in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. Earlier in the day, President Murmu paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Ashram in Sabarmati, Ahmedabad. Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and CM Bhupendra Patel were also present.

President Murmu Spins Charkha at Sabarmati Gandhi Ashram

#WATCH | President Droupadi Murmu spins the Charkha at Sabarmati Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/ZJIuWCWlGv — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)