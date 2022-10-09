On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at Modheshwari Mata Temple in Modhera, Gujarat. PM Modi and Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel also visited Surya Mandir in Modhera, Gujarat. Earlier in the day, PM Modi declared Modhera village located in Mehsana district as India's first 24x7 solar powered village. He also laid the foundation stone and dedicated development works at Modhera, Gujarat.

Narendra Modi Offeres Prayers at Modheshwari Mata Temple

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at Modheshwari Mata Temple in Modhera, Gujarat. pic.twitter.com/OohbqUtxUm — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2022

