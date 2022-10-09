On Sunday, PM Narendra Modi declared Gujarat's Modhera village located in Mehsana district as India's first 24x7 solar powered village. He also laid the foundation stone and dedicated development works at Modhera, Gujarat. Speaking at the event PM Modi said, "Modhera, which is associated with the Sun Temple will also be known for its strides in solar energy. Big day for Modhera as it takes a giant leap towards harnessing solar power."

Modhera Declared India’s First 24x7 Solar Powered Village

PM Narendra Modi declares Modhera village in Gujarat's Mehsana district India's first 24x7 solar powered village — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 9, 2022

Modhera Takes a Giant Leap Towards Harnessing Solar Power

Gujarat | Modhera, which is associated with the Sun Temple will also be known for its strides in solar energy. Big day for Modhera as it takes a giant leap towards harnessing solar power: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/bP8nXPbXYD — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)