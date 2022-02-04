Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi's Nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey from Jalandhar in connection with an illegal sand mining case on Thursday evening. ED arrested Bhupinder Singh Honey following a day-long interrogation in regards to the case.

