After Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assurance that the three farm laws would be repealed in the coming Parliament session, SAD Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal denied of allying with BJP after the repeal of three Farm Laws.

#WATCH | Punjab: Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal denies possibilities of allying with BJP after the repeal of three #FarmLaws pic.twitter.com/qclGIEyNq9 — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2021

