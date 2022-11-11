As heavy rains continue to lash Tamil Nadu, several parts of Puducherry faced waterlogging due to heavy rainfall. Areas such as Bussi Road, Lawspet East Coast Road, Karuvadikuppam and low-lying areas including Rainbow Nagar and Krishna Nagar were flooded due to incessant rains. In view of heavy rainfall in the state, schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal will remain closed tomorrow, November 12. Puducherry Rains: Two-Day Holiday Declared For All Educational Institutions Due To Heavy Rainfall.

Heavy Rainfall Leads to Waterlogging in Puducherry

#WATCH | Several parts of Puducherry face waterlogging due to heavy rainfall. Areas like Bussi Road, Lawspet East Coast Road, Karuvadikuppam & low-lying areas including Rainbow Nagar & Krishna Nagar flooded Schools & colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal to remain closed tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/NdCnHy6JP2 — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2022

