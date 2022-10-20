Sherlyn Chopra feels "no one is above the law" after filing a police complaint against Sajid Khan for sexually harassing her and criminally intimidating her in 2005. In an interview with ANI, she showed the filed police complaint and said that "he should be jailed". Many other women have previously accused Sajid Khan as well. Sherlyn Chopra: Not Looking to Settle Scores With Sajid Khan, Just Want to Ensure No Other Woman Becomes a Victim.

View Video Here:

#WATCH | Sherlyn Chopra files Police complaint, accuses #SajidKhan of sexual harassment-criminal intimidation in '05 Says,"Didn't have courage earlier to file complaint against a big name like him, after #MeToo women stepped forward. He should be jailed" (Note: Graphic content) pic.twitter.com/dPrC6p4rCF — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2022

