Former chief minister Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal Parrikar missed out on from the BJP's list of candidates for the Goa Assembly elections. Utpal, who also joined BJP, was expecting to contest elections from his father's constituency.

#WATCH | Sitting MLA from Panjim has been given the ticket, (not Utpal Parrikar- son of late former CM Manohar Parrikar). We offered him alternatives, he refused the first one. Talks on with him. We feel he should agree: Devendra Fandvais, BJP #GoaPollspic.twitter.com/HhHuui36QJ — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2022

