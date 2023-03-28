The Agniveers are ready to shine as the passing out parade (POP) of the first batch of Agniveers recruited under the Agnipath scheme was successfully conducted on Tuesday, March 28. The parade was carried out at the Indian Naval Ship (INS) Chilka. Women Agniveer’s First Batch Trains at Corps of Military Police in Bengaluru (Watch Video).

Agniveer First Batch Ready To Shine:

#WATCH via ANI Multimedia | India’s first batch of Agniveers ready to shine; Passing Out Parade held at mighty INS Chilkahttps://t.co/rwxb3YslQT — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2023

