The first batch of Women Agniveer was seen training under the Centre's Agnipath Scheme at the Corps of Military Police Centre (CMP) in Karnataka's Bengaluru. The batch consists of 100 brave girls preparing to serve the nation. Marking International Women's Day 2023, the video of Women Agniveers training at the camp has gone viral. Indian Army Organises Agniveer Recruitment Registration Drive for Youth in Kashmir.

Women Agniveer’s First Batch Trains:

#WATCH | Karnataka: Agniveer women personnel undergo a training session at the Corps of Military Police in Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/AZ98v4ZdgG — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2023

