Amid rumours of Congress leaders joining BJP, Goa CM Pramod Sawant on Monday said that they don't need anyone. "We have a stable govt with the support of 25 MLAs. Since they (Congress) have nothing to do, they are doing this blame-game drama," Sawant said.

