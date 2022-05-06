BJP chief JP Nadda on Friday said that the Narendra Modi-led government has introduced the 'One Nation One Card'. "Anybody from any state can avail ration facility," he said. Nadda also said that one nation, one constitution has also been achieved with the abrogation of Article 370. "12 percent of India's population has gone above the poverty line," the BJP chief said in Kerala.

Check tweet:

