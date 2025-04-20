In a shocking incident that has sparked outrage online, a woman was harassed by a shirtless, drunk man while traveling in an autorickshaw in Mumbai’s Bandra area around 7 PM on Saturday. The woman, who was returning home after a pickleball session, was stuck at the busy Lucky Signal when the man approached her auto asking for food. She ignored him, but he suddenly slid his hand into the vehicle and grabbed her thigh, saying “khana de na.” When she shouted at him, the man began screaming and hurling sexist remarks, saying, “Wear full clothes if you don’t want to be touched, this is India, I can do whatever I want.” Fearing he might jump into the auto or follow her, she remained anxious until the signal turned green. She recorded the ordeal and posted the video on X, tagging Mumbai Police. The post went viral, and police responded 12 hours later asking for her contact details via DM. She has since shared her information and thanked them for their support. Bengaluru Shocker: Man Molests Woman on Deserted Street, Gropes Her From Behind in BTM Layout; Police Launch Probe After Video Goes Viral.

Shirtless Drunk Man Grabs Woman’s Thigh at Mumbai’s Bandra Signal

story time i was travelling by auto on my way back from pickleball yesterday, and we were stuck in the typical lucky signal traffic a random drunkard/beggar comes up to my auto & asks me for food, which i ignore. out of nowhere, he slides his hand into the auto and GRABS MY… pic.twitter.com/7jh4eHiRZ6 — gargi (@archivesbygargi) April 19, 2025

Mumbai Police Respond

.@archivesbygargi We have followed you. Please share your contact details in DM. — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 20, 2025

