Weather Forecast Today, May 3, 2026: Check Weather Updates, Rainfall and Heatwave Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla

The India Meteorological Department has issued weather alerts across multiple cities for May 3, 2026. Delhi-NCR is under an orange alert with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of 30 to 50 km/h expected, while temperatures hover between 36 and 38 degrees Celsius. Mumbai is likely to see partly cloudy skies with humid conditions and the possibility of light pre-monsoon showers in isolated areas. Chennai and Hyderabad are expected to experience hot and humid weather with chances of isolated thunderstorms towards the evening, as temperatures remain in the high 30s. Bengaluru is forecast to see partly cloudy skies with a possibility of light to moderate rain in the afternoon or evening, offering some relief from the heat. Kolkata is likely to witness warm and muggy conditions with thunderstorm activity possible by late evening, as the city remains under the influence of moisture-laden winds from the Bay of Bengal. Shimla is expected to receive light rain and remain cooler than the plains, with temperatures in the low teens. Tamil Nadu Weather Alert: IMD Warns of Storms, Gusty Winds as 7-Day Heavy Rain Forecast Issued Across State.

Mumbai Weather Today, May 3

Delhi Weather Today, May 3

Chennai Weather Today, May 3

Bengaluru Weather Today, May 3

Hyderabad Weather Today, May 3

Kolkata Weather Today, May 3

Shimla Weather Today, May 3

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2026 05:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).