On Friday, October 17, experts said that the just-concluded Southwest Monsoon was "above-normal" rainfall to the tune of 108 per cent of the long-period average. This is the second consecutive year in the last decade to record above normal rains, they said. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow a green alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar for today, October 18 (Saturday), predicting dry weather in all three districts of Maharashtra. According to the weather forecasting service Windy, no rainfall has been predicted for Mumbai and Delhi for Saturday. On the other hand, 0.2 to 4.7 mm of rainfall is projected for Chennai and 0.2 to 2 mm of rain in Bengaluru for today. Similarly, Hyderabad is forecasted to witness 0.6 mm of rainfall on October 18. That said, no rain has been predicted for Kolkata and Shimla for today, October 18. Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Likely in 16 Districts, IMD Warns of Intense Showers Till October 19.

Mumbai Weather Today, October 18

Delhi Weather Today, October 18

Chennai Weather Today, October 18

Bengaluru Weather Today, October 18

Hyderabad Weather Today, October 18

Kolkata Weather Today, October 18

Shimla Weather Today, October 18

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)