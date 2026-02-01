On Saturday, January 31, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that night temperatures are likely to rise by three to five degrees Celsius and day temperatures are likely to fall by two to four degrees Celsius over Northwest India during the next 24 hours. The weather agency further added that under the influence of two Western Disturbances in quick succession, light to moderate scattered/fairly widespread rainfall/snowfall is likely over the Western Himalayan region and light to moderate isolated/scattered rainfall over adjoining plains of northwest India and Central India during February 1 and 2. IMD also said that a third western disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan region between February 5 and 7. That said, the weather forecasting service Windy has not predicted any rainfall in Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru for today, February 1. Similarly, no rainfall warning has been issued for Hyderabad and Kolkata. However, Delhi is projected to receive 0.4 to 2 mm of rainfall on Sunday, whereas 0.3 to 3.4 mm of rain is predicted in Shimla on February 1. NASA Delays Artemis II Moon Mission to February 8 Due to Freezing Weather Conditions in Florida.

