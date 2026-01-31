According to the latest India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin, a significant weather shift is unfolding across India on January 31, driven by a fresh Western Disturbance approaching the northwest. Delhi and the National Capital Region are under a yellow alert for dense fog and cold wave conditions, while light rain lashed the city earlier this week. In the northern hills, Shimla is bracing for a new spell of light to moderate snowfall and rain starting late tonight, following an intense week that saw over 600 roads blocked by snow. Moving toward the plains, Kolkata continues to experience hazy mornings, with a minimum temperature around 20°C and no immediate rain forecast, while Mumbai remains warm and dry, with smoke-fog in the early hours. Bengaluru and Hyderabad enjoy mainly clear skies, though Chennai may see partly cloudy conditions as the northeast monsoon influence has officially ceased. Gurgaon Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Rain and Thunderstorms This Week; Check Details.

