In response to the recent violence during the West Bengal Panchayat Elections 2023, Governor CV Ananda Bose is scheduled to visit Delhi. During his visit, he is expected to meet with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the situation and provide a detailed report on the incidents that took place. At least 18 were killed in widespread violence during the three-tier Panchayat polls. West Bengal Panchayat Elections 2023 Violence Video: Miscreants Torch, Damage Vehicles in Uttar Dinajpur.

WB Governor CV Ananda Bose Likely to Meet Amit Shah

After violence during panchayat polls in the state, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose to visit Delhi, likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah pic.twitter.com/gioslVHKZI — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2023

