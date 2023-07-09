Miscreants on Sunday continued the violence on Sunday that was ongoing for several weeks in view of West Bengal Panchayat Elections 2023 Violence Video: Miscreants Torch, Damage Vehicles in Uttar Dinajpur. Today, a few of them, torched and damaged multiple vehicles in Belon village under Chakulia police station limits in Uttar Dinajpur district. According to the reports, as many as 18 people lost their lives in poll-related violence across the state. West Bengal Panchayat Elections 2023: Voting Concludes With 66.28% Voter Turnout Till 5 PM; Death Toll in Poll-Related Violence Rises to 15.

Miscreants Torch, Damage Vehicles:

#WATCH | Miscreants torch and damage vehicles in Belon village under Chakulia police station limits in Uttar Dinajpur district of West Bengal pic.twitter.com/lbOp7BSuJV — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2023

