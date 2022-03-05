Madhya Pradesh government decided to increased the Dearness Allowance of state government employees with effect from April, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Saturday. We have decided to increase the DA of government employees to 31%, and payment for the same will start from the month of April, Chouhan said.

See Tweet:

We've decided to increase the DA of government employees to 31 %, whose payment will start from the month of April. We will give additional Rs 25,000 to girl students under the Ladli Laxmi scheme on taking admission in the college: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan pic.twitter.com/xi2Zp8OVWm — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)