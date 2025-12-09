Anil Bagri, the brother of Madhya Pradesh minister Pratima Bagri, has been arrested for alleged ganja smuggling. After Bagri's arrest, a video of Pratima Bagri went viral on social media. Sharing the video on X (formerly Twitter), the Congress party targeted the BJP government over the issue. The video shows a journalist asking a question to the Minister of State for Urban Development and Housing. To which, Pratima Bagri is heard telling the reporter, "Why do you talk about unnecessary things?" Bagri's brother was arrested after the police recovered packets of 46 kg of ganja, valued at INR 9,22,680, from Pankaj Singh Baghel's house. Baghel told cops that Anil Bagri and one Shailendra Singh had supplied the ganja to him. Madhya Pradesh Plane Crash: Training Aircraft Crashes in Seoni; Villagers Rescue Pilot, Trainee.

Pratima Bagri Gets Irritated After Journalist Questions Her Over Her Brother's Arrest in Smuggling Case

तस्करी के आरोप में गिरफ्तार भाई का प्रश्न पूछने पर मीडिया पर झल्लाती "मंत्री साहिबा" का गुस्सा देखिए! मध्य प्रदेश सरकार के मंत्रियों के रिश्तेदार अब खुलेआम तस्करी में पकड़ा रहे हैं! राज्य मंत्री प्रतिमा बागरी के सगे भाई अनिल बागरी को पुलिस ने गांजा तस्करी में गिरफ्तार किया। इससे… pic.twitter.com/n0yjMp4TgG — MP Youth Congress (@IYCMadhya) December 8, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Madhya Pradesh Congress). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)