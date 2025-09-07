A shocking video allegedly from Delhi has gone viral, showing a young woman accusing a bike taxi driver of sexual harassment in the middle of a crowded road. The clip captures her heated altercation with the helmeted driver and bystanders. She refuses to cancel the ride, saying, “Aise kaise cancel kar du? Pehle complaint jayega, tab cancel hoga.” When one man advises her to file a police complaint, she retorts, “Yeh badtameezi kar raha hai, isko maaru bhi na?” Later, she levels a serious allegation: “Yeh badtameezi karega, mere chest pe haath rakhega, woh theek hai?” The bystander insists violence isn’t justified, prompting her to snap, “Aap jaise logon ki wajah se hi Delhi safe nahi hai.” Another woman intervenes to calm tensions, but before the video ends, the accuser claims the driver was deliberately braking so her chest would touch him. 'Delhi-Women Match Made in Hell': Woman Journalist Harassed on Street While Returning Home From Lajpat Nagar, Narrates Horror in Viral Video.

Woman Alleges Sexual Harassment By Bike Taxi Driver In Delhi

समय बदल रहा है, जनता भी अब धीरे-धीरे समझदार होती जा रही है pic.twitter.com/TbOOrg34mI — NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs (@NCMIndiaa) September 6, 2025

