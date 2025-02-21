A woman journalist recently shared a video on Instagram to reveal the harassment she faced in the national capital. Sharing a post on Instagram, the woman journalist, identified as Suryanshi Pandey, said that she was harassed on the streets of Delhi while returning home from Lajpat Nagar to Sant Nagar. The incident occurred at around 10:30 PM on Monday, February 17. In her post, the woman journalist spoke about the repeated harassment women face in the national capital. "You wear full length clothes, burqa or bikini, you are an object of obscenity for dirty minds. So next time if someone will talk about women NOT being decent in their dressing, LOOK INTO THE MIRROR, DEMON IS RIGHT IN FRONT OF YOU," Suryanshi Pandey's post read. She also recalled how a group of young men in a car behaved with her in an inappropriate manner and made her feel uncomfortable and unsafe. The woman journalist claimed that the youngsters called her out and asked her to come to them. "Oye! Idhar aa", the accused told her. She also said that the remark made her uncomfortable in the middle of the road. Delhi Man Arrested for 'Cyber Harassment'; QR Code of Noodles Vendor Leads to Accused: Police.

Woman Journalist Faces Harassment in Delhi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suryanshi Pandey (@suryanshi_pandey)

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)