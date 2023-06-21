As the world celebrates the 9th international day for Yoga, two practitioners from Tamil Nadu’s Rameswaram marked the day in a unique style. The Yoga practitioners were seen floating on the water while performing ‘Water Yoga’ on the occasion. Meanwhile, the day is meant to spread awareness of yoga and all of its benefits. In 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed that the UN General Assembly dedicate one day to yoga. Smriti Irani Performing Yoga Video: Union Minister Performs Yoga Asanas on International Yoga Day 2023.

Yoga in Water Video

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Yoga practitioners from Rameswaram perform water yoga to mark the #9thInternationalYogaDay. pic.twitter.com/rugmjpiygA — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)