Union Minister Smriti Irani performed Yoga in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida on Wednesday, to mark the International Yoga Day 2023. A video of Smriti Irani performing Yoga has been shared by news agency ANI. The day is meant to spread awareness of yoga and all of its benefits. In 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed that the UN General Assembly dedicate one day to yoga. The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) declared the first International Day of Yoga in the same year. International Yoga Day Greetings: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Wallpapers and Messages To Share and Celebrate the Day.

Smriti Irani Performing Yoga:

#WATCH | UP: Union Minister Smriti Irani performs Yoga in Noida, to mark the #9thInternationalYogaDay. pic.twitter.com/VaxWcs0TGA — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023

