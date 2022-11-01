In a shocking incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh, an agitated district supply officer told a journalist "You are a thief" in Auraiya. In the video, the agitated can be seen getting angry and losing his cool when the journalist questions him over the alleged irregularities in supply of ration to dealers. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. As per reports, a probe under ADM (Finance) has been constituted by the district magistrate. Video: Part of Chariot Collapses at Veerabhadreshwara Temple in Chanappanpura, Devotees Have Narrow Escape.

District Supply Officer Loses Cool Over Journalist’s Question

A probe under ADM (Finance) has been constituted by the district magistrate. pic.twitter.com/A5fE7sreby — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) November 1, 2022

