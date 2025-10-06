Today, October 6, the Supreme Court dismissed a plea filed by an Israeli national who claimed to be the father of two minor girls born to a Russian woman who were recently found living in a cave in Karnataka's Gokarna. The Supreme Court bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi observed while refusing to interfere with the order of the Karnataka High Court that had refused to stop the deportation of the woman and the children. The high court had noted that the woman herself had written to the Russian Consulate asking to return home. During the hearing today, the Supreme Court rejected the man's appeal against the High Court and also questioned his bona fides and source of income. "You are an Israeli. What is your interest in India? You go to Nepal, get your visa renewed and come back to Goa. What are you doing there (Goa)? What is your source of income?" Justice Surya Kant asked. It must be recalled that the Russian woman and her two daughters were found in July 2025 living in a cave in the Ramatirtha Hills near Gokarna. The trio reportedly stayed there for nearly two months without valid travel documents. Karnataka: Russian Woman Seeking Spiritual Solitude Found Living in Gokarna Cave With 2 Daughters After Overstaying Visa for 7 Years.

Supreme Court Refuses To Interfere With Karnataka High Court's Order

