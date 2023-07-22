Bengaluru, July 22: When going home, a city activist who had booked a bike taxi service via Rapido app was sexually harassed by the driver. Exasperated by many auto booking cancellations, the activist called the bike taxi. During the journey, the driver also participated in inappropriate behaviour by sending her messages on several mobile devices, calling her repeatedly, and making numerous calls.

In a social media post, the activist detailed how she sought to find a taxi home after participating in a demonstration against the violence in Manipur. But I decided on a bike instead after many vehicle cancellations, she said. Rapido Bike Taxi Driver Sexually Harasses Woman in Bengaluru, Passenger Jumps From Moving Vehicle To Save Herself.

She claimed that the driver arrived on a different motorbike from the one that was registered with Rapido, as it was being serviced. She claimed that during the journey, the two-wheeler arrived in a secluded region with no other vehicles in sight. To her horror, the driver started riding his motorbike while masturbating, and he started driving with just one hand at this point. The activist went on to say that she froze because she was afraid for her safety at the time.

The victim asked the driver to drop her off 200 metres away from her intended destination in order to hide the location of her home. She said that after the trip, he continued to call and message her nonstop and that her attempts to block his phone number had been ineffective as he kept calling her from various other numbers. Bengaluru: Enraged Auto Driver Crashes on Techie Who Refused to Pay Exorbitant Fare and Decided to Book Rapido Bike Taxi (Watch Video).

The concerned officials have been notified, according to the Bengaluru police, who responded to her social media thread, and she is urged to contact them with her contact information.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 22, 2023 03:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).