'Pfizer, Moderna Refused To Send Vaccines Saying They Only Deal With Centre’, Says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

We've spoken to Pfizer, Moderna for vaccines, and both the companies have refused to sell vaccines directly to us. They have said that they will deal with the Government of India alone. Appeal to the Centre to import vaccines and distribute to the States: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/aTKc67447w — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)