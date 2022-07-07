Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray will start 'Nistha Yatra' from tomorrow July 8 to create a renaissance in the party. Thackeray to visit Shiv Sena branches in Mumbai through march and interact with Shivsainiks.

