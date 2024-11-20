Aaj Tak is releasing the Jharkhand exit poll results today, November 20. Aaj Tak will host live streaming of the exit poll results on its YouTube channel. The Jharkhand legislative assembly elections 2024 saw a fierce battle between the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-Congress alliance looking to retain power, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and allies seeking to remove Chief Minister Hemant Soren-led government. The Aaj Tak exit poll results will try to predict the likely picture ahead of November 23 when the Jharkhand assembly election result 2024 will be officially declared. Watch the Jharkhand exit polls results live streaming on Aaj Tak below. Can EVMs Be Hacked or Tampered With? EC Rules Out Any Scope of EVM Tampering, Calls for Introspection by Exit Poll Agencies To Avoid ‘Distorted Expectations’.

Jharkhand Exit Poll Results 2024 Live Streaming on Aaj Tak

