West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee showcased a spirited side during her election campaign on Wednesday, joining folk artists in a traditional dance following her public address in Sreerampore. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo, currently navigating a high-stakes 2026 Assembly election cycle, briefly set aside political rhetoric to participate in the local cultural performance on stage. Addressing a massive gathering earlier, Banerjee focused her speech on regional welfare schemes and criticized the central government’s recent electoral roll revisions. The impromptu dance, which quickly went viral on social media, aimed to reinforce her grassroots connection. Supporters cheered as the Chief Minister matched steps with the performers, signaling a confident tone as the state moves toward the multi-phase polling scheduled for later this month. The event concluded with Banerjee urging voters to protect "Bengal’s identity" at the ballot box. Mamata Banerjee Files Nomination Papers From Bhabanipur Seat Ahead of West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026; Proposers List Reflects Cosmopolitan Nature (Watch Video).

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Performs Traditional Dance

VIDEO | West Bengal election: CM Mamata Banerjee dances on stage after addressing Sreerampore poll rally. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/J78JR1YX7K — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 8, 2026

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