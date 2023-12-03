The counting of votes for the assembly elections 2023 is underway. As per initial trends, the BJP is leading in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh while the Congress is ahead in Chhattisgarh and Telangana. Amid the vote counting, the Congress party has called for the next INDIA alliance meeting on Wednesday, December 6. The party's national president Mallikarjun Kharge has reportedly dialed alliance partners for a meeting in Delhi. Assembly Election 2023 Results Live News Updates: BJP Continues To Lead in Rajasthan, MP; Congress Ahead in Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

Congress calls for the next INDIA alliance meeting on December 6. Party's national president Mallikarjun Kharge dials alliance partners for a meeting in Delhi. — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2023

