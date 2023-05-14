Congress might have had a sweeping victory in Karnataka Assembly Elections but it appears Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is winning the contentious Jayanagar Assembly Constituency. Amid the ongoing tussle between Congress' Sowmya Reddy and BJP's CK Ramamurthy, it appears the win has gone the latter's way. At least, that's what BJP members are claiming it at the moment. BJP's Tejasvi Surya took to Twitter to claim the party's victory in Jayanagar. Amit Malviya, the national convener of the IT cell of BJP too, tweeted on the victory.

Here's Tejasvi Surya Tweet on Jayanagar Assembly Election Result 2023

WE RECLAIM JAYANAGAR! OUR HUMBLE TRIBUTE TO SRI BN VIJAYAKUMAR SIR. 🙏🙏 — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) May 13, 2023

BJP's Amit Malviya Tweet on Jayanagar Result

BJP has won the prestigious Jayanagar seat in Bengaluru despite D K Shivkumar and Ramalinga Reddy camping and intimidating the EC officials. Soumya Reddy defeated. It was always a BJP seat, nurtured by the late B N Vijaykumar. Great work @Tejasvi_Surya. — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) May 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)