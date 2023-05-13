Bengaluru, May 13: The Election Commission ordered recounting of postal ballots in Jayanagar constituency in the city where Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy is in close contest with BJP's C K Ramamurthy.

Reddy was leading by 294 votes as she secured 57,591 votes and Ramamurthy 57,297 after counting. Jayanagar Election Result 2023: Ruckus at Counting Centre Over Recounting of Votes Following Sowmya Reddy’s Reported Victory, DK Shivakumar Arrives at Scene (Watch Videos).

An EC official said the recounting of postal ballots was ordered following an appeal by Ramamurthy. Congress state president D K Shivakumar and party working president Ramalinga Reddy among other office bearers staged a demonstration in protest against the electoral body's order. PM Narendra Modi's Charisma Is Coming to an End, Says Congress Leader Manickrao Thakre After Party's Victory in Karnataka.

Of the total 224 seats in Karnataka, Jayanagar is the only segment where the result has not yet come out.

