Counting of votes for the bypoll in Uttar Pradesh’s dusty town Khatauli began at 8 am on Thursday, December 8 and initial trends will start coming in soon after. As trends have it, BJP candidate Rajkumari Saini has taken a lead. Mainpuri By-Election Results 2022: SP Candidate Dimple Yadav Leads From UP Lok Sabha Seat.

Rajkumari Saini Takes Lead in UP By-Polls:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)