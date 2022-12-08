The counting of votes for the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat began at 8 AM today. According to the early trends, Dimple Yadav is leading from Mainpuri Lok Sabha. Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections Results 2022: Counting of Votes Begin for Vidhan Sabha Polls.

Mainpuri By-Election Results 2022:

Samajwadi Party's Dimple Yadav leads in counting of postal ballots from Jaswant Nagar assembly area.#DimpleYadav #SamajwadiParty #JaswantNagar pic.twitter.com/CwbzPwC0FR — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) December 8, 2022

