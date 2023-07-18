BJP leader Kirit Somaiya has denied the harassment allegations levelled against him after an alleged obscene video of him went viral on social media. Somaiya took to Twitter, requesting Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to investigate the authenticity of the video clips and address the allegations. The controversy erupted when a Marathi news channel, Lokshahi, shared the purported video. The controversial clip purportedly showed Somaiya engaged in indecent acts during a video call with a woman. Kirit Somaiya Video Controversy: Alleged Clip of BJP Leader Doing 'Indecent Acts' During Video Chat With Woman Goes Viral, Congress Slams.

BJP's Kirit Somaiya Requests Investigation

A video clip of me was shown on a news channel. Claimed that I have harrassed many women & many such video clips available & complaints received against Me I have never abused any woman Request @Dev_Fadnavis to investigate such allegations and verify the authenticity of Videos pic.twitter.com/rR0l4nalOz — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) July 18, 2023

